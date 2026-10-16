Odisha: Students' union polls held after 8 yrs amid sporadic tensions, results of 153 colleges out

Bhubaneswar: Students' union elections across Odisha were held on Thursday after eight years amid sporadic tensions, with results declared in 153 colleges, officials said.

Polling was conducted from 8 am to 2 pm at 346 state-run colleges and 13 universities under tight security, they said.

Counting began after voting ended, and the results were declared at 153 colleges. Among the prominent institutions where counting was continuing were Utkal University and RD Women's University in Bhubaneswar.

A total of 6,891 candidates were in the fray, of whom 1,398 were elected. Of them, 756 won unopposed, while 642 were elected through contests, officials said.