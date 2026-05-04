Odisha: Students of schools for blind, hearing-impaired secure 100% result in Class-10 board exam

Berhampur: Disability has not deterred the visually and hearing impaired students from the path of success as all 25 students from the two special schools for the blind and deaf here in Odisha's Ganjam district cleared the annual Class 10 state board examination this year, officials said on Monday.

The result of the high school certificate (HSC) was published on Saturday. Twelve students from the Red Cross School for the Blind and 13 hearing-impaired students from the Helen Keller Red Cross School for the Deaf here cleared their HSC exam this year. Both schools have achieved 100 per cent results for the past several years, school officials said.