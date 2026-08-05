Odisha signs 10 MoUs to boost healthcare and medical education

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department on Wednesday signed 10 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with various institutions to strengthen trauma care, medical education, laboratory services and healthcare infrastructure across the state.



Speaking to ANI, Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling termed the development a "historic day" for the department and said the agreements would help improve healthcare delivery and medical education in the state.

"This is a historic day for our Health Department. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, we have signed 10 MoUs with various institutes for the health sector in Odisha," Mahaling said.



The minister said the agreements cover multiple areas of healthcare, including trauma care, promotion of traditional systems of medicine, medical education and strengthening of health infrastructure.

"These MoUs cover 10 different verticals. Notably, we are taking a major step forward in trauma care for our state through the agreement with the All India Institute of Ayurveda. Through this partnership, we aim to promote the Indian Knowledge System and AYUSH in Odisha, ensuring high-quality education and practice," he said.