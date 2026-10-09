Odisha SI Paper Leak Case 2024: ED raids 10 premises in state, West Bengal



ED's Bhubaneswar zone has been conducting the search operation since early morning in close coordination with state police and other security forces, based on certain inputs against some suspects linked to the case, which emanates from a First Information Report filed by Odisha Police in October 2025.

Odisha Police registered the case after it intercepted three buses on September 30, 2025, carrying 114 candidates near the border area of Ichhapuram (Border town of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha) for leaking the question paper of the SI recruitment exam scheduled to be conducted on October 5, 2025 and October 6, 2025, in lieu of cash ranging between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 30 lakh per candidate. The case was subsequently transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).