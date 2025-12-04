Odisha sets up a high-level panel to evaluate long-pending demands of teachers and staff

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to form a high-level committee to review the demands of teaching and non-teaching staff of aided and private educational institutions under the School and Mass Education and Higher Education departments.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said multiple associations of teachers and employees working in government, aided and block-grant (non-government aided) educational institutions under the School and Mass Education department and the Higher Education department have been raising various service-related demands before the government for quite some time and discussion have been held with them on several occasions.

The government has decided to set up a committee under the chairmanship of retired IAS officer Ashok Kumar Tripathy to examine various long-pending demands of teachers, professors and non-teaching staff working in different educational institutions. The committee is mandated to submit its report within six months.