Odisha sets Nov 16 deadline for schools to upload Plus 2 student data on UDISE+

The state government has set November 16 as the deadline for schools across all districts to upload students’ data at the Plus II level on the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) platform.

The move has come in following the delay by schools in uploading students’ data on the platform. Uploading of students’ data on the UDISE+ platform helps the government in ensuring smooth generation of Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) IDs, besides tracking and reducing dropout rates and ensuring other interventions at the school level.

Officials in the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) said while over 4.22 lakh students’ enrolment data at Plus II level is available on the SAMS portal of the state government, the UDISE+ has only around 3.46 lakh entries, leaving a variance of over 76,000 (18 per cent) enrolments. Till October second week, the gap was around 1.24 lakh.

Accordingly, it has asked the regional directors of education (RDEs) in Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and Sambalpur to ensure that the task is completed across all higher secondary schools by November 16. The directorate has further stressed on ensuring 100 per cent uploading of enrolment data on UDISE+ and their verification on priority.

Districts of Khurda, Jajpur, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Sonepure and Rayagada - which have more backlogs have been asked to expedite entries to ensure that the variation is addressed quickly and the students' data are uploaded on the platform in time.