Odisha sees creative push for menstrual rights and awareness

BHUBANESWAR: In an effort to encourage more open, inclusive and empathetic conversations around menstrual health and dignity, Aaina and UNICEF Odisha jointly organised Creative Voices for Menstrual Rights & Dignity” as part of the Global Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day, an annual awareness campaign which is observed on May 28 every year.

Speaking on the occasion, chief field officer of UNICEF Odisha, Prasanta Dash stressed that policies and judgements are important but changing mindsets requires more human conversations, empathy and voices that people connect with emotionally.

Secretary of Aaina, Sneha Mishra said it was about time that the society looked at menstrual health not only from a hygiene perspective, but from a rights perspective linked to dignity, equality, inclusion and freedom. Bhubaneswar mayor Sulochana Das emphasised on the importance of normalising conversations around menstrual dignity in homes, schools and public spaces.

“Menstrual health is not merely a woman’s issue, it is a matter of dignity, health and equal rights. As a society, we must break the silence and ensure that every girl and woman has access to safe menstrual hygiene facilities,” she said.

Jagadananda, co-founder of non-profit organisation CYSD, said that despite continued efforts by the government and civil society to promote menstrual health awareness, taboos persist. He stressed that breaking these barriers requires a larger societal change and open conversations around menstruation.

The event brought together artists, musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers to reflect on how creativity, culture and public engagement can help challenge stigma and normalise conversations around menstruation.