Odisha seeks feedback on updated textbooks for Classes 1 to 4

"The revised drafts for primary classes have been made available on websites of SME Department, Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA), and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). Stakeholders are requested to submit their views and suggestions via email at textbookscertodisha@gmail.com or through the Vidya Samiksha (Bidya Samiksha) Centre helpline number 18003456722," the SME department said in a post on X on Thursday.