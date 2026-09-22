Odisha School Holiday announced due to heavy rain: Check holiday dates and districts

Bhubaneswar: Schools and Anganwadi centres in several districts of Odisha have been ordered to remain closed amid forecasts of heavy to very heavy rainfall triggered by a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal.

The closures have been announced as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of intense rainfall, waterlogging, urban flooding, landslides and mudslides in parts of southern and coastal Odisha.

According to district-level orders, schools in Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam and Gajapati have been closed as a precautionary measure, with the duration varying by district. Schools in Malkangiri will remain closed until September 24. Anganwadi centres in the affected areas will also remain closed until September 24.