Odisha Upper Primary Scholarship Exam 2026 Postponed; New date announced

Bhubaneswar: The Upper Primary Scholarship Examination 2026 for Class 5 students in Odisha has been postponed due to cyclonic storm ‘ARNAV’. The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has rescheduled the examination to October 3, 2026 (Saturday).

According to the press release issued by the BSE Odisha, the scholarship examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on September 24, 2026. However, considering the situation arising from cyclonic storm ‘ARNAV’, the Board has decided to defer the examination.

Odisha Scholarship Exam 2026: Revised Date and Time

The Class 5 Upper Primary Scholarship Examination will now be held on October 3, 2026, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, as per the revised schedule announced by the Board.