Odisha Class 10 Board results due Saturday with bilingual certificates

Bhubaneswar: The results of the Class 10 exams conducted by Odisha's Board of Secondary Education will be published on Saturday, and the certificates will be issued in Odia language besides English, said School and Mass Education Nityananda Gond.
Interacting with reporters here on Friday, he said the results will be available on the board's websites -- bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in -- after 4 pm on Saturday.
"The board has taken all initiatives for the smooth publication of the result. This year, the students will get their certificate in Odia, in addition to English," the minister added.
The Class 10 board examination was conducted between February 19 and March 2, with more than 5.61 lakh students appearing in the exams.
The minister also said that the results of the Class 12 examination, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, will be released by the third week of this month.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.