Odisha's Akash Ranjan wins triple medals at World Abilitysport Youth Games

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's rising para-badminton sensation, Akash Ranjan Mund, has scripted history on the global stage at the recently concluded World Abilitysport Youth Games 2026 in Mersin, Turkey (June 18-22).



The 21-year-old prodigy from Kalahandi district put on a masterclass performance, capturing three individual medals--two Gold and one Silver--to cement his status as one of India's brightest para-sports prospects.



Competing in the highly competitive SL3 category (designated for athletes with lower limb impairments), Mund absolutely dominated the international field.

He clinched his first Gold medal in the Men's Singles (SL3) event after a gruelling campaign, followed by a second Gold in the Mixed Doubles (SL3-SU5) category.

He narrowly missed out on a clean sweep, settling for a hard-fought Silver medal in the Men's Doubles (SL3-SU5) event.