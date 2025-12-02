Odisha: Rs 10 lakh fund for school programmes in Tirtol misused, probe finds

JAGATSINGHPUR: A joint inquiry has found irregularities in school programmes and misappropriation of funds, but no action has yet been taken against the officials responsible in the Tirtol block education office.

The inquiry committee found that nearly Rs 10 lakh funds meant for programmes such as Vidyalaya Prabesh Utsav, Suravi Mela, Rastriya Bigyan Mela, Girls’ Day, Sunetra, Nipuan, teachers’ training programmes under the block education office were not utilised appropriately.

During the probe, it came to light that in 2024-25, Rs 1.74 lakh was taken as an advance for conducting Sishu Batika training, but the programme was never held.