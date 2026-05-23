Odisha rolls out local biodiversity fund rules for panchayat committees

However, an official from the Odisha Biodiversity Board told TNIE that in the absence of any rules or guidelines, the BMCs had not been able to form the LBFs. Further, only around 400 BMCs have received the fund support from the government. With the new LBF management rules being issued, the local biodiversity committees will now be able to set up their funds and receive grants, he said.

According to the Biological Diversity Rules, 2024, the LBF will be established at the local body level and utilised for biodiversity conservation, sustainable use of biological resources and related developmental activities. The State Biodiversity Board may provide grants or loans received from the state government, central government or other authorities to local bodies for activities under the Act.