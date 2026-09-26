Odisha releases Rs 14.34 crore second instalment under KG to PG free education scheme

The Odisha government has released the second instalment of Rs 14.34 crore to eligible higher education institutions under its Gyanodaya-Shiksha Ru Samruddhi, or KG to PG Free Education scheme, for the 2026-27 academic year.
The latest instalment represents 15 per cent of the approved financial assistance and has been transferred through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS), according to the Higher Education Department.
The government had earlier released Rs 9.56 crore, equivalent to 10 per cent of the approved assistance. With the latest release, the total amount disbursed to eligible institutions has reached Rs 23.90 crore. The remaining assistance is proposed to be released in three instalments of 25 per cent each during the academic year.
Who is covered under the scheme?
The scheme covers eligible students enrolled in regular undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in state public universities, government colleges and government-aided private colleges.
Students covered under the higher education component receive a 100 per cent waiver of the prescribed admission fee and are required to pay only the prescribed examination fee.
The broader Gyanodaya scheme also covers students from Classes IX to XII in eligible government and government-aided institutions. Education up to Class VIII was already free in Odisha.
Self-financing courses, private unaided institutions, PPP-mode institutions and professional and technical programmes are outside the scheme's coverage.
What is the government's plan?
The Odisha Cabinet approved Gyanodaya in July 2026 with an estimated Rs 895.57 crore allocation for the first year and Rs 5,467.55 crore over five years. The scheme is expected to benefit more than 32 lakh students every year.
Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the phased release of funds is intended to help institutions implement the scheme and ensure eligible students receive the benefits without financial barriers.
The funding comes after some colleges raised concerns about cash flow under the new fee-waiver system, with institutions saying they had to use their own funds for salaries and routine expenses while awaiting government reimbursement.