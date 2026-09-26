Odisha releases Rs 14.34 crore second instalment under KG to PG free education scheme

The Odisha government has released the second instalment of Rs 14.34 crore to eligible higher education institutions under its Gyanodaya-Shiksha Ru Samruddhi, or KG to PG Free Education scheme, for the 2026-27 academic year.

The latest instalment represents 15 per cent of the approved financial assistance and has been transferred through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS), according to the Higher Education Department.

The government had earlier released Rs 9.56 crore, equivalent to 10 per cent of the approved assistance. With the latest release, the total amount disbursed to eligible institutions has reached Rs 23.90 crore. The remaining assistance is proposed to be released in three instalments of 25 per cent each during the academic year.