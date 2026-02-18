Enhanced security for matric exams as Odisha adopts QR-coded papers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is all set to conduct the state Matriculation examinations, with authorities assuring smooth and secure proceedings.

Speaking about the preparations, State School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond on Tuesday said, "All preparations have been made to conduct the exams peacefully. The question papers also have QR codes and watermarks."



He added, "This time too, the exams will be conducted very smoothly. CCTV cameras have also been installed. I want the students to get good results."



Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued important clarifications regarding the first Class 10 Board examination. The board announced on Monday that appearing for the first examination is compulsory for all students.