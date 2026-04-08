Odisha ranks No. 1 in AMRUT 2.0 implementation

Speaking on the achievement, the Housing and Urban Development department Minister, Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, said, "Securing the top rank under AMRUT 2.0 reflects Odisha's focused approach towards ensuring reliable water access and stronger urban infrastructure. Our priority is clear -- every household should have access to safe water, every city should have efficient systems and every ULB should be empowered to deliver better services. We will continue to build cities that are resilient, inclusive and future-ready, aligned with the vision of a Viksit Odisha."