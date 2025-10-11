Odisha: Puri police launch initiative to rehabilitate juvenile offenders

On Friday, October 10, Puri police conducted a special awareness programme aimed at reintegrating juvenile offenders into mainstream society.

The event, held at Town police station, was led by Puri SP Prateek Singh and saw the participation of 40 juvenile offenders who had previously been involved in various unlawful activities and undergone legal correctional measures, reported The New Indian Express.

Objective of the initiative

The programme focused on encouraging, counselling, and motivating the juveniles toward a positive and disciplined future. SP Prateek Singh emphasised the importance of guiding young individuals, stating, “Children are the future of our society. However, sometimes due to bad influence or adverse circumstances, they take the wrong path. But, with timely guidance and support, they can definitely rebuild their lives and contribute positively for the society.”

Engagement with juveniles and parents

During the session, SP Singh personally interacted with the minor children, urging them to lead responsible and law-abiding lives. He also addressed their parents, sensitising them to closely monitor their children’s behaviour and encourage participation in constructive activities such as education and sports.

Provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act

The initiative aligns with the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, which emphasises rehabilitation and social reintegration of juveniles in conflict with the law.

The Act mandates that children under 18 be treated differently from adult offenders, focusing on reformation rather than punishment.

It establishes Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs) to handle cases involving juveniles, ensuring decisions prioritise their best interests. The Act also provides for counselling, education, and vocational training to aid rehabilitation.