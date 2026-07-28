Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2026: Third selection list to be released on July 29

SAMS is all set to release Odisha Plus 3 admission 2026 third selection list on July 29, and the release time has been confirmed as 2 PM. Its is important to keep your mobile number and password ready to check the seat allotment status. This will be the final regular Phase 1 round of admission process followed by a selection list for waitlisted candidates and Phase 2 admission process.
The direct link to download the selection list will be published at degree.samsodisha.gov.in. If you are not satsified with the allotment, you can wait for the Phase 2 admission that is expected to begin by the second week of August. An official schedule for the same is still awaited.
Release of selection list: July 29, 2026 (2:00 PM)
Payment of admission fees (online): July 29 to August 1, 2026
Publication of selection list for waitlisted candidates: August 4, 2026
Those who did not get an allotment in the third selection list can wait for the waitlisted selection status. If there is no allotment in the waitlist, then you can participate in the Phase 2 counselling process or can directly opt for direct admission. Supplementary or compartment students who did not register for the admission process must wait for the Phase 2.
Stream-wise total number of vacant seats after second selection list are as follows -
Arts stream: 84,465
Physical Science: 33,091
Biological Science: 19,179
Commerce: 22,048
Law: 67
Self-Finance: 3,568
Sanskrit: 6,528
Total: 1,69,398