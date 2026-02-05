Odisha plays host as Black Swan Summit comes to India for first time, focus on digital-led economic growth

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is set to host the Black Swan Summit India 2026 on digital finance and emerging technologies here from Thursday to position itself as a key driver of India’s next phase of digital-led economic growth.
This is the first time the global conclave is being held in the country. The Odisha government is organising it in partnership with the Singapore-headquartered Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN) under the BharatNetra initiative.
More than 1,700 delegates from 24 countries and nearly 100 speakers from five continents -- North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa -- are expected to take part, making it one of the most internationally diverse technology and finance gatherings hosted by the state.
Additional chief secretary of Electronics and IT Vishal Kumar Dev said the state government is now focusing on deploying AI, FinTech and InsurTech as workforce multipliers while positioning Odisha as a credible destination for global capability centres, digital finance infrastructure and long-horizon investments.
“Since nearly 69 per cent of Odisha’s population is of working age, the state is aligning education, skilling and certification frameworks with industry requirements. With the summit we are stepping forward to demonstrate how inclusive, tech-led governance, future-ready talent, global collaboration and trusted digital infrastructure can deliver prosperity at scale,” he said.
Odisha, Dev said, is not preparing to merely participate in the global digital economy, but will soon emerge as a frontline contributor to Viksit Bharat. The state’s emphasis is on operationalising AI and digital finance in ways that deliver real economic value while building durable institutional capacity. Taking the country's strong digital public infrastructure, Odisha is focusing on execution with global relevance, he contended.
The state government has already collaborated with GFTN to build a global competency centre in InsureTech in the city and a first-of-its-kind FinTech capability centre to make over 7,000 graduates job ready with professional training in FinTech and InsurTech domains in next five years.
“As part of the collaboration, 195 students of the first batch of 385 participants have already completed the five-month hybrid FinTech and InsurTech programme. While 60 among them have landed jobs, seven students have already been selected for the MUFG Young Innovators programme and six under the Singapore Pathfinders programme for exposure visits,” Dev added.
Group deputy chairman of GFTN Neil Parekh said a key focus of the summit is the role of FinTech and InsurTech in advancing financial inclusion, stability and economic resilience. “Odisha has tremendous potential in leading the emerging technologies and position itself as a leading state in eastern India. At least 15 MoUs will be signed during the event,” he said.
Group CEO of GFTN Sopnendu Mohanty said the Odisha-GFTN collaboration offers a blueprint for how state governments can strengthen national competitiveness by connecting directly to the global digital economy. “Outcomes are already visible, with students acquiring world-class fintech skills, startups gaining access to mentorship and capital, and Bhubaneswar emerging as an eastern gateway for Asia-Pacific financial innovation,” he added.
The summit will be graced by President Droupadi Murmu and led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, with participation from global leaders in FinTech and InsurTech, policymakers, regulators, technology firms, investors, startups and academics. Joint secretary of E&IT Kaustuva Pany and CEO of GFTN Forums James Boey also spoke.
What is the Black Swan summit?
The Black Swan summit is a global foresight platform that explores how innovation through disruption can build more resilient economies and inclusive societies.
It brings together leaders in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, distributed ledger technology and green infrastructure to examine how emerging technologies are reshaping industries and redefining growth.
Originating in Perth, Western Australia, the summit unites policymakers, technologists and investors to translate emerging technologies into practical strategies for growth, resilience and sustainability.