Odisha plays host as Black Swan Summit comes to India for first time, focus on digital-led economic growth

Odisha, Dev said, is not preparing to merely participate in the global digital economy, but will soon emerge as a frontline contributor to Viksit Bharat. The state’s emphasis is on operationalising AI and digital finance in ways that deliver real economic value while building durable institutional capacity. Taking the country's strong digital public infrastructure, Odisha is focusing on execution with global relevance, he contended.

The state government has already collaborated with GFTN to build a global competency centre in InsureTech in the city and a first-of-its-kind FinTech capability centre to make over 7,000 graduates job ready with professional training in FinTech and InsurTech domains in next five years.

“As part of the collaboration, 195 students of the first batch of 385 participants have already completed the five-month hybrid FinTech and InsurTech programme. While 60 among them have landed jobs, seven students have already been selected for the MUFG Young Innovators programme and six under the Singapore Pathfinders programme for exposure visits,” Dev added.