Odisha plans shift to chemical-driven economy, targets India's USD 1 trillion chemical industry by 2040: CM Majhi

Mumbai: Odisha is seeking to transform itself from a mineral-driven economy into a chemical-driven industrial hub, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi saying the state is ready to contribute at scale to India's vision of building a USD 1 trillion chemical industry by 2040.

Addressing the inaugural session of India Chem 2026 in Mumbai on Thursday, Majhi said Odisha was looking to expand its chemicals and petrochemicals industries, building on its established strength in steel, aluminium and mineral-based industries.

"Odisha is ready to contribute at scale to realizing India's vision of a one-trillion-dollar chemical industry by 2040. Our goal is to transform Odisha from a mineral-driven economy into a chemical-driven industrial economy," he said.