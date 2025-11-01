Odisha: Negligence alleged in death of 9-year-old student at govt residential school

A Class 4 student of a government-run residential school in Rayagada district died of malaria on Thursday night, reportedly due to negligence by the hostel authorities.

The deceased was identified as nine-year-old Nandini Tadingi, a student of the government primary school at Baisingi in Rayagada block. She was a resident of Dangyodi village.

According to sources, Nandini complained of fever on Wednesday, and was taken to the local urban primary health centre for treatment. The blood test report confirmed that she was malaria positive. Instead of continuing her treatment, the school authorities reportedly gave her medicines and brought her back to the hostel.

Father took child home after denial of proper care

Upon learning of his daughter’s illness, Nandini’s father, Rajarao Himirika, reached the school and sought permission to take her home. After submitting a written application to the hostel authorities, he took her to Dangyodi village.

However, on Friday, the family informed the school that Nandini had died the previous night.

Villagers allege negligence by school authorities

Villagers held the school responsible for Nandini’s death, alleging that the girl should have been admitted to a hospital for malaria treatment. Instead, she was sent home in violation of government guidelines, they claimed.

School headmaster Mahendra Pal, however, said the student’s family members informed him on Thursday night that her condition was serious. “I told them to bring her to the hospital immediately. However, they did not heed my advice,” he claimed.

On Friday, Rayagada block extension officer Prakash Kumar Nayak, launched an inquiry into the incident. The initial probe reportedly found that after taking Nandini home, her family had approached a quack for treatment instead of a hospital.

District welfare officer Asima Rao, said that the Rayagada collector has been informed, about the incident.