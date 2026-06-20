Odisha NEET candidate allotted Dehradun centre for retest, family seeks intervention

BHUBANESWAR: Even as just a day is left for the NEET retest on June 21, a candidate’s parents have alleged that their daughter has been allotted her examination centre nearly 1,500 km away in Dehradun, seeking urgent intervention of the authorities concerned into the matter.

The Veterans’ Club Odisha, which raised a grievance on X in this regard, sought urgent intervention of authorities concerned to rectify it and reallot a nearby centre to the candidate.