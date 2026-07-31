Odisha: MKCG Medical College panel begins probe into alleged circulation of PG exam question paper

Bhubaneswar: A five-member committee of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur has begun an inquiry into the alleged circulation of photographs of a question paper of the Odisha medical postgraduate examination on a social media platform while the test was underway, officials said on Friday.

Photographs of a question paper of the All Odisha Medical PG Examination were allegedly forwarded on a social media platform on July 27 when the theory examination of a subject for 2023-26 batch postgraduate students was in progress, they said.