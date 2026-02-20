Minister Nityananda Gond evaluates Matric exam readiness in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's School and Mass Education Minister, Nityananda Gond, on Thursday inspected the metric exam centres, including Government High School Unit 1 in Bhubaneswar, ensuring smooth conduct of the Board of Secondary Education exams.



He highlighted the strict measures in place, with CCTV cameras monitoring all classes and electronic devices banned inside.



The minister's visit aimed to assess the preparations and address any concerns. With 440 students appearing for exams at the centre, the focus is on maintaining a fair and secure environment.