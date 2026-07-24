Odisha Minister defends Centre’s NEET handling, questions Delhi protest

Bhubaneswar, July 23 (IANS) Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Thursday alleged that anti‑national forces are behind the ongoing students’ agitation in New Delhi and urged students to stay away from divisive elements trying to defame India on the global stage.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister defended the Centre’s handling of the NEET paper leak case. Harichandan said the Union Government acted swiftly after the paper leak surfaced. He noted that the investigation was launched immediately, those involved in the scam were arrested, and strict action was initiated against all accused.