Odisha: MCGG, SCB & VIMSAR students clash during inter-medical college fest

Tension rose at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Behrampur, Odisha, following a violent altercation between students from three of the state's leading state-run medical colleges on Tuesday.

The violent brawl between students of MKCG, Srirama Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH) in Cuttack, and Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla compelled the authorities to cancel the inter-medical college festival, which was due to take place from October 16 to 18, The New Indian Express.

According to sources, students from Burla and Cuttack arrived at MKCG MCH in Berhampur to take part in the cultural festival. At around 3 am, an argument erupted between SCB and VIMSAR students and their MKCG counterparts, purportedly over a previous feud. The disagreement evolved into a physical brawl near the medical college's hostel number 3.

Some MKCG students were injured and apparently retaliated. The visiting students' buses were vandalised, with glass panels damaged and stones, dirt, and even cow dung thrown at the cars. Several visiting students were also harmed in the incident. Later, the visiting students went back to their respective colleges.

Dr Suchitra Dash, dean of MKCG, described the episode as 'regrettable' and stressed the importance of avoiding similar clashes again.

Following the incident, the college council met on Tuesday evening and decided to cancel this year's inter-medical college celebration.

However, several MKCG students staged a rally at the administrative building, asking that the festival be held as planned. The protest continued till the last news came in.

Police are keeping a tight eye on the campus to prevent any future flare-ups among students.

According to sources, the violence on Tuesday was the result of a two-year-old altercation in VIMSAR, Burla. During the inter-medical college festival 'Euphoria' in 2023, students from MKCG and VIMSAR engaged in a violent conflict, disrupting the event.