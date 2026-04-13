Odisha: Jailed Maoist leader Sabyasachi Panda clears Master's in Sociology

Panda, along with another convict, had appeared for the second year examinations. While Panda passed the exams, the other inmate cleared only three of the four papers, a prison official said.

The Maoist leader had also enrolled in the MA (Public Administration) course under the Odisha State Open University (OSOU) last year. While he cleared some of the papers in the first year exams, he will appear for the second year exam along with the first year back papers this time, he said.

Panda had completed his graduation through correspondence from IGNOU in December 2022, while being lodged in jail.