Odisha: ITI students extend free repair services for electrical gadgets in flood-hit Ganjam

Berhampur : Around 40 students from five government-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and a state-run engineering school have started providing free repair services for electrical and electronic equipment and water supply systems in cyclone Arnab-ravaged Ganjam district, with Aska, the worst-affected town, being their primary focus.

The students, belonging to electrical, electronics and plumber trades at ITIs in Berhampur, Sheragada, Purushottampur, Hinjilicut and Chhatrapur, and the UCP Engineering School, have been engaged in the restoration work since Monday.

They have already repaired damaged electrical equipment at the Aska Sub-Divisional Hospital, which was submerged in floodwaters.