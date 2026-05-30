Odisha introduces apprenticeship-embedded degree programme for undergraduate students

The official said that the apprenticeship is being offered in 11 subjects which include commerce, home science, economics, history, English, zoology, mathematics, library science, chemistry, geology and botany. Students who have completed their Plus II can enroll in these programmes.

The programme will provide students with industry experience alongside academic education and help create better employment opportunities for them, the official said.

The Higher Education department has informed that students enrolled in the AEDP will be provided with a one-year apprenticeship opportunity during the third year of the course. Students will be paid stipend during the apprenticeship period.