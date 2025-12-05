Odisha honours achievers on Disability Day, CM Majhi urges inclusion of differently-abled youth

BHUBANESWAR: The state government prioritises the differently-abled individuals and is working to provide them with proper education and care, enabling them to join the mainstream, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday.

Addressing the valedictory function of the three-day event organised at SOA University to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2025, the chief minister said physical ability or disability cannot hinder talent development.

“Many differently-abled individuals have proven this by achieving success in various fields with societal support and family encouragement,” he added.