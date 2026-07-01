Odisha to replace error-filled school textbooks, rejects claims over mistake count

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday said it would issue corrected textbooks to school children soon and rejected claims about the number of errors in those books.

The actual number of errors is much lower than the claimed figure, said N Tirumala Naik, the school and mass education department secretary.

Claims of more than 1,600 errors in the new textbooks for classes 1 to 8, including spelling mistakes and incorrect names of eminent personalities, have put the BJP government under increasing criticism.

The opposition parties alleged the issue has exposed the dispensation's "extremely careless and utterly callous attitude" and hurt Odia pride. They have demanded school education minister Nityananda Gond's resignation and a CBI probe into the matter.