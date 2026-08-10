Odisha govt medical colleges secure place in IIRF 2026; SCB surpasses AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: In a significant achievement by the state in the fields of medical education, research and quality healthcare, three major government medical colleges of Odisha secured notable positions in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2026.
According to an official statement on Sunday, the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Kataka led the way, securing an impressive 15th place nationwide.
"For the first time, a government medical college in Odisha has ranked ahead of AIIMS Bhubaneswar in the IIRF rankings. SCB Medical College has secured the 15th position, while AIIMS Bhubaneswar has ranked 16th. This achievement is being seen as an indication of the improving quality of Odisha's government medical education and healthcare system," the official statement said.
Two other state colleges VIMSAR (Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research) in Burla and MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur also made the list.
The Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling congratulated all doctors, faculty members, students, nursing officers, healthcare workers, administrative officers and other staff members of the three medical colleges that figured prominently in the rankings.
Speaking on the achievement, the Health and Family Welfare Minister said, "This ranking is not merely an achievement for us, but also an inspiration to take Odisha's government medical colleges to even greater heights at the national level. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the state government is continuously working to strengthen medical education, research, modern infrastructure and quality healthcare service. These efforts will continue in the coming days as well."
Experts opined that this milestone is expected to attract more aspiring medical students to the state and boost public trust.
Notably, the Odisha government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for comprehensive redevelopment and infrastructure upgrade of SCB Medical college and Rs 600 crore for MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Brahampur, and VIMSAR at Burla in the budget for the current financial year.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.