Odisha govt medical colleges secure place in IIRF 2026; SCB surpasses AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Speaking on the achievement, the Health and Family Welfare Minister said, "This ranking is not merely an achievement for us, but also an inspiration to take Odisha's government medical colleges to even greater heights at the national level. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the state government is continuously working to strengthen medical education, research, modern infrastructure and quality healthcare service. These efforts will continue in the coming days as well."