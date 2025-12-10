Odisha govt firms up plan for merger of education boards of Class X and XII

BHUBANESWAR: Firming up plan for the merger of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in the state, the Odisha government has decided to send a team to states that have carried out similar reforms in the recent years to study their approach and ensure smooth implementation of the move.

A senior official from the School and Mass Education (SME) department told TNIE that the joint team comprising members from CHSE, BSE and other concerned officials will visit states where such merger has already taken place to identify best practices that could be replicated to ensure a smooth merger process to create a unified state board for Class X and XII in Odisha.