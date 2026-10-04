Odisha CM Majhi urges fathers to take lead in childcare and nutrition to build a well‑nourished state

Bhubaneswar (PTI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said his government was encouraging fathers to take an active role in childcare and nutrition, stressing that collective efforts were needed to build a well-nourished state.
Addressing the state-level 'Angan Ka Utsav' at an Anganwadi centre in Baramunda in Bhubaneswar, Majhi said the government had implemented several schemes to improve the nutritional status of women and children.
He said fathers, apart from mothers, were being encouraged to participate in efforts to improve the nutritional well-being of children.
Noting the importance of the first 1,000 days of a child's life, Majhi called for greater involvement of fathers and other family members in childcare.
Through awareness and effective implementation of various schemes, Odisha would become a well-nourished state, he said.
Majhi lauded Anganwadi workers, helpers, auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) and ASHA workers for their grassroots-level services, particularly in increasing child immunisation and institutional deliveries, and contributing to a reduction in infant and maternal mortality in the state.
Odisha had earlier recorded among the country's highest infant and maternal mortality rates, but the state had now reached a satisfactory position on both indicators, he said.
Majhi said at least 40 per cent of the state's total budget was earmarked for women, with initiatives such as Subhadra Yojana, Lakhyapati Didi, Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana and Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana being implemented.
During the programme, the chief minister distributed school kits to children and felicitated fathers who participated in healthy-food presentations, and honoured Anganwadi workers, helpers, and ASHA workers.
Majhi also inspected the quality of the meals for the children.
Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh were among those present at the programme.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.