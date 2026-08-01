Odisha govt denies PG medical paper leak, calls it management lapse

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Friday denied allegations of a question paper leak in the recently held Postgraduate Medical examination conducted by the Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS), saying that photographs of the question paper were circulated during the examination due to lapses in its conduct.

Taking serious note of the matter, the state government, in an official statement, said: “Preliminary investigation makes it clear that this incident is not a question paper leak. It has been revealed that during the conduct of the examination, due to a lapse in exam management, someone took photos of the questions from the question paper and sent them via phone.”