Odisha govt denies PG medical paper leak, calls it management lapse

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Friday denied allegations of a question paper leak in the recently held Postgraduate Medical examination conducted by the Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS), saying that photographs of the question paper were circulated during the examination due to lapses in its conduct.
Taking serious note of the matter, the state government, in an official statement, said: “Preliminary investigation makes it clear that this incident is not a question paper leak. It has been revealed that during the conduct of the examination, due to a lapse in exam management, someone took photos of the questions from the question paper and sent them via phone.”
Meanwhile, the Health and Family Welfare Department has constituted a three‑member high‑level committee and ordered an investigation into all aspects of the incident that took place during the examination at the MKCG Medical College in Berhampur, including possible lapses in the conduct of the examination by OUHS.
The committee will be headed by Additional Secretary Bijay Kumar Dash, with Special Secretary Bijay Kumar Mishra and Joint DMET Anil Kumar Sahu as members. The committee was constituted through an official order issued on July 31, 2026.
Additionally, the OUHS has sought an explanation from MKCG Medical College and Hospital over the alleged lapses in examination management. The university has directed the institution to submit a detailed inquiry report within two days of receiving the notice.
A separate inquiry committee has been constituted by MKCG, Berhampur to initiate disciplinary action as per the rules against those found responsible for the incident. The committee, headed by the Dean and Principal of the institution, has been tasked with conducting the inquiry into the matter.
In another significant move, an FIR has been registered at Capital Police Station in Bhubaneswar to investigate the electronic transmission of the question paper contents and its circulation through WhatsApp groups. The complaint was lodged by the Controller of Examinations, OUHS.
The FIR has been filed against MKCG Medical College and a private medical college in connection with the incident. The Odisha Government has stated that stringent action will be taken against those found responsible based on the findings of the ongoing investigations. Authorities have assured that all necessary legal and disciplinary measures will be initiated once the inquiry reports are received.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.