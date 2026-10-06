Odisha govt asks institutes to ensure a violence-free students' union election

Bhubaneswar: After announcing dates for the students' union election in public universities and colleges, the Odisha government has issued detailed guidelines for institutes to ensure a violence-free campus poll.

The elections will be held on October 15, with polling scheduled from 8 am to 2 pm. Counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on the same day. The elected representatives will take oath on October 16.

In a letter to the heads of government colleges and universities, the state Higher Education Department laid particular emphasis on maintaining discipline and ensuring a violence-free electoral process.