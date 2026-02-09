Odisha governor highlights role of education in social transformation

Bhubaneswar: Governor of Odisha, Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, on Sunday said that true success in life does not lie merely in professional achievements or material prosperity, but in becoming good human beings and responsible citizens who contribute meaningfully to society.

While speaking at a school programme at Kaniha, in Angul district, Kambhampati urged students to imbibe the values of dedication, discipline and integrity that the institution has upheld for over seven decades.

He said education must shape not only careers but also character, enabling young people to contribute positively to society.