Odisha government announces six-month extension for guest faculty

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the ongoing recruitment of regular faculty members, the state government on Thursday extended permission for engagement of guest faculties in state public universities and colleges by another six months.

The Higher Education department has also directed universities to ensure that candidates selected under the Mukhyamantri Research Fellowship Programme undertake at least five hours of teaching per week for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Officials said the decision has been taken to prevent disruption in academic activities due to shortage of teaching staff in higher educational institutions across the state.

As per the letter, several universities had requested approval for continuation of existing guest faculties and appointment of new guest lecturers against vacant teaching posts. Accordingly, the government reviewed the proposals submitted by the universities, and approved re-engagement of guest faculties already working under an earlier Higher Education department order issued on February 1, 2024.

Universities have also been allowed to appoint fresh guest faculties wherever teaching vacancies continue to exist. The engagement, however, will remain purely temporary and continue either for six months or until completion of the regular recruitment process, whichever is earlier.

The department has instructed all state universities to upload details regarding the number of guest faculties currently engaged and vacancies proposed for fresh engagement on the HIMS portal. Additionally, they have been asked to upload geo-tagged photographs of guest faculties taking classes as documentary proof of academic engagement.

The government further clarified that the teaching contribution of Mukhyamantri Research Fellowship candidates must be considered while calculating workload requirements for fresh engagement or continuation of guest faculties as such candidates are required to undertake at least five hours of teaching per week.

DHE officials said the move will help address the gap in teaching-learning activities till regular faculty appointment process is completed.