Odisha girl chained at home for two years by her mother

PARADIP: Members of a voluntary organisation on Monday rescued a 20-year-old mentally unstable girl who was chained for the last two years by her mother inside her house in Ward no. 14 of Paradip town.

The girl, Jyoshna Swain, has been shifted to Neelachal Seva Organisation at Kanas in Puri for treatment.

Sources said Jyoshna was staying with her mother Nalini Swain and five younger siblings. Her father Prasanna Swain, who eked out a living by repairing bicycles, died of cardiac arrest two years back. Following his death, the girl, then a Plus Three student of the local college, developed severe mental health issues.

Last year, Jyoshna reportedly attempted to self-immolation and also tried to set her house on fire. Subsequently, she was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The doctors recommended medication and advanced care but her mother could not afford further treatment and was forced to restrain her with an iron chain.

On receiving information about Jyoshna’s condition, members of NGO ‘Vyasa Foundation’ reached the girl’s house and rescued her. She was shifted to Neelachal Seva Organisation for treatment.

While local MLA and Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain assured full support and assistance to Jyoshna’s family, executive officer of Paradip municipality Abhisekh Panda said steps have been initiated to provide a pension to both the girl and her mother. PDS commodities have also been supplied to the family.