Odisha economy set to touch Rs 10 lakh crore, outgrows national average: Economic Survey

Per capita income in Odisha rose by 9.2 per cent to ₹1,86,761 in 2025–26, significantly faster than the national increase of 6.9 per cent. The survey noted that this trend is helping the State steadily narrow the income gap with the national average and reflects improving living standards.

Industry continued to be a key growth driver, accounting for 41.3 per cent of Gross State Value Added and contributing around ₹3.6 lakh crore.

The sector registered a growth of 6.4 per cent, with manufacturing expected to expand by 8.3 per cent, above the national average.

During 2025, the State approved 244 projects involving investments of ₹5.66 lakh crore with the potential to generate 3.35 lakh jobs.