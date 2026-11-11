Odisha directs universities and colleges to establish mental health centres

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has directed public and private universities and degree colleges across the state to establish functional mental health and well-being centres to provide counselling and support to students and staff.

The Higher Education Department has asked institutions under its jurisdiction to implement the state's operational guidelines on the mental health and well-being of adolescents and young adults. The guidelines, issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, cover students aged 18 years and above, along with faculty members, non-teaching staff and hostel wardens.

The initiative aims to establish a structured support system within higher educational institutions to identify signs of psychological distress, provide initial assistance and facilitate referrals to qualified mental health professionals wherever required. It also seeks to extend campus mental health support beyond occasional awareness programmes.