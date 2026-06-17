Odisha DGP reviews security arrangements ahead of NEET-UG 2026 retest

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 retest scheduled to be held on June 21, DGP YB Khurania on Tuesday assessed security and administrative arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the examination in the state.

Chairing a high-level review meeting in the state capital, Khurania stressed the need for a transparent, fair and secure examination process, and directed all district SPs and senior police officers to work out a three-tier security system across examination centres and sensitive locations for the purpose.

Officials said the NEET-UG retest will be conducted across 132 examination centres in the state. Keeping this in view, the DGP instructed police authorities to ensure robust law-and-order management and seamless coordination so that the examination is conducted without any disruption.