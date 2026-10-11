Odisha DGP calls for proactive policing to curb campus violence

Bhubaneswar, Oct 11 (PTI): Following violence and student outrage in some colleges, Odisha DGP Vinaytosh Mishra has asked senior police officers to strengthen policing to curb such incidents.
Holding a meeting with SPs, DIGs and IGPs on Saturday evening via video conferencing here, Mishra discussed security arrangements and the law-and-order situation in view of the students' elections.
The DGP emphasised the need to prevent violence in college and university campuses, maintain law and order, ensure the smooth conduct of the poll scheduled for October 15, and prevent post-election violence.
He stated that the police should prioritise preventive measures to avert violence in colleges rather than merely reacting after an incident occurs.
Mishra stressed the need for police officers to maintain regular contact with college authorities and keep a close watch on situations or locations prone to tension.
He also directed them to intervene immediately to prevent violence whenever necessary. He directed them to deploy police personnel on campuses where violence or a law and order situation might arise during the election.
He directed senior police officers to take election-related tension or disputes seriously and take prompt action in accordance with the law.
The election was cancelled in a college in Jajpur district after bombs were hurled inside the campus last Thursday. Student outrage was also reported in colleges in Nayagarh, Bhadrak, Balasore and Angul districts.
(PTI)
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.