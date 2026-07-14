Odisha: Crime Branch registers case over school textbook irregularities

"The investigation of the case is being undertaken by Narendra Kumar Behera, DSP, CID CB, under the supervision of SP, CID, CB. Multiple teams are constituted for looking into the various aspects of the investigation relating to preparation, approval, processing and publication of school textbooks for Classes I to VIII," informed the Crime Branch.

It is worth noting that, taking the errors found in the school textbooks for Classes I to VIII seriously, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on July 11, made an important decision and directed that a criminal investigation be conducted into the entire process of preparation, approval, and publication of the textbooks.

He also directed the Director of SCERT to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) with the Superintendent of Police (SP), Crime Branch, to facilitate an independent investigation into the matter.