Odisha Crime Branch arrests former SCERT Director over textbook errors

The case has been registered under Sections 316(5), 201, 3(5) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. According to the Crime Branch, Padhy, an OAS (SS) officer, during his tenure as the Director of TE and SCERT was entrusted with the overall supervision, coordination, monitoring and approval of the textbook development process under the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.