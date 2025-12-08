Odisha Crime Branch arrests absconding accused in JE exam question paper leak

BHUBANESWAR: Crime Branch (CB) of Odisha Police on Saturday arrested a Bihar native for his alleged involvement in the question paper leak of junior engineer (JE) main exam-2022 conducted by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC).

A resident of Samastipur district, accused Rajmohan Prasad was absconding ever since the fraud came to light in 2023. Investigation revealed that Prasad along with other accused Vishal Kumar, Bijendra Gupta, Ajay Kumar and their accomplices had visited a hotel near Digha in West Bengal with the leaked question papers.

Around 87 candidates were asked to come to the hotel for getting the question papers. On receiving the information, Sahadevkhunta police had conducted a raid and nabbed the accused from the spot in July 2023. Prasad had left his car behind while escaping.