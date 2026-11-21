Odisha has approved 48 new substantive posts of Principal across government degree colleges, giving all 66 government degree colleges under the Higher Education Department a sanctioned principal position.

The order, issued by the state Higher Education Department on November 18, creates one post for each of the 48 colleges that previously operated without a sanctioned principal position. Only 18 of the state's 66 government degree colleges had such posts before the decision.

The newly created positions will fall under the existing Odisha Education Service (College Branch) framework and be governed by the Odisha Education Service (College Branch) Recruitment Rules, 2020.

Eligible officers holding the substantive rank of Assistant Professor (Stage III), Associate Professor or Professor may be posted to these positions, subject to their eligibility, suitability, availability and administrative requirements.