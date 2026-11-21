Odisha has approved 48 new substantive posts of Principal across government degree colleges, giving all 66 government degree colleges under the Higher Education Department a sanctioned principal position.
The order, issued by the state Higher Education Department on November 18, creates one post for each of the 48 colleges that previously operated without a sanctioned principal position. Only 18 of the state's 66 government degree colleges had such posts before the decision.
The newly created positions will fall under the existing Odisha Education Service (College Branch) framework and be governed by the Odisha Education Service (College Branch) Recruitment Rules, 2020.
Eligible officers holding the substantive rank of Assistant Professor (Stage III), Associate Professor or Professor may be posted to these positions, subject to their eligibility, suitability, availability and administrative requirements.
No separate cadre or promotional benefit
The department has clarified that the new posts will not create a separate cadre, promotional grade or independent rank of Principal.
Officers assigned to the positions will retain their existing rank and seniority in the Odisha Education Service. Their pay, allowances and other service conditions will continue to be determined by their substantive posts.
The positions will serve administrative and semi-academic functions. They will not replace subject-specific teaching posts or alter the sanctioned teaching strength of the colleges.
Principals will oversee academic supervision, institutional administration, financial management, establishment matters, implementation of government policies and student welfare.
Colleges across Odisha covered
The 48 colleges include several prominent autonomous, women's, Sanskrit and model degree institutions.
Among them are BJB Autonomous College and Rajdhani College in Bhubaneswar, Shailabala Women's Autonomous College in Cuttack, Fakir Mohan College in Balasore, Samanta Chandra Sekhar Autonomous College in Puri and Maharaja Purna Chandra Autonomous College in Baripada.
The decision follows concerns over the administrative arrangements in colleges that did not have sanctioned principal posts. Several institutions had been functioning under senior faculty members appointed as in-charge principals, who were assigned additional administrative responsibilities.
The state government is also taking steps to fill teaching vacancies in higher education institutions. At a review meeting chaired by Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj earlier this month, officials discussed recruitment to 1,819 vacant teaching positions across colleges and universities. The meeting also reviewed the creation of 262 posts across 17 state universities to strengthen their administrative and academic functioning.