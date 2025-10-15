Odisha cracks down on junk food in Higher Education Institutions

On Tuesday, October 14, the Odisha government issued a directive mandating all government-run higher educational institutions to prohibit the sale of unhealthy and junk food on their campuses. This initiative aligns with a University Grants Commission (UGC) directive aimed at creating a healthy educational environment across campuses.

Mandatory ‘Oil and Sugar’ boards

The government has instructed public universities, government colleges, and teacher education institutions to display ‘Oil and Sugar’ boards in canteens and cafeterias. These boards must prominently indicate the oil, sugar, and salt content in all cooked items. “All public universities, government colleges and teacher education institutions have been directed to strictly prohibit sale of junk food on campuses and put up ‘Oil and Sugar’ boards, prominently displaying the oil, sugar and salt content in all cooked items, so as to help students and staff make informed dietary choices,” the directive stated.

Promoting informed dietary choices

The introduction of ‘Oil and Sugar’ boards is designed to empower students and staff to make healthier dietary decisions by providing transparent nutritional information. This move underscores the state’s commitment to promoting wellness and combating the adverse effects of unhealthy eating habits in educational settings.

Harmful effects of junk food on college adults

Junk food, high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats, poses significant health risks for college adults. Regular consumption can lead to obesity, increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension.

Poor nutrition impairs cognitive function, affecting academic performance and concentration. Junk food often lacks essential nutrients, leading to fatigue, weakened immunity, and poor mental health, including anxiety and depression. Digestive issues, such as irritable bowel syndrome, are also common.