Odisha commences the process of appointing VCs as 14 universities run without leaders

BHUBANESWAR: Admitting that 14 of the 17 public universities in the state are functioning without vice-chancellors, the government has announced that the recruitment process for filling up the vacancies have been initiated.

There were several questions from members cutting across partylines on the issue in the Assembly on Saturday. Besides, members also expressed concern over huge vacancies in teaching posts. Out of the sanctioned strength of 2,975 teaching staff, only 757 posts have been filled up and 2,231 posts are vacant.

In written replies to these questions, Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj said that very soon the selection process of vice-chancellors to fill up 14 vacancies will be completed. He said after implementation of Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act, 2020, Odisha Public Service Commission has been entrusted with the recruitment of teachers in all universities under the Higher Education department. In response to this, many cases were filed before the Orissa High Court and also the Supreme Court of India.